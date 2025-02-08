BDL integrates into LC Chamber of Commerce

Beautiful Downtown Lewiston has become part of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber’s board approved bringing BDL under its umbrella in a vote this week. That decision followed a vote of BDL’s board, also backing the move.

As part of the change, the chamber is going to hire a part-time Main Street director who will coordinate BDL’s events and have other responsibilities.

BDL will retain a board and its status as a separate not-for-profit group. A revision of BDL’s bylaws is going to be voted on by both groups.

Aligning with the chamber is a step toward “greater sustainability and shared success,” past BDL board chairperson Tami Meyers said in a news release issued Friday.

“This allows us to maintain the events and programs our community treasures while providing enhanced resources to grow and thrive,” she said.

Among those are Sound Downtown in Brackenbury Square, Ladies Day Out on Mother’s Day weekend, Art Walk and Pumpkin Palooza as well as shop small events around the holidays.

Other benefits include a reduction of duplicate fees for significant cost savings and a streamlining of services, Meyers said earlier in the week. Both groups already share an office at 528 Main St.

The chamber “will still maintain its focus on connecting, advocating for and helping business growth in the entire valley,” according to the news release.

Becoming part of the chamber follows a tough year for BDL.

Brenda Morgan resigned from her position as BDL’s executive director in June. Board members volunteered to handle the day-to-day responsibilities of the group.