Benefit planned Saturday for those affect by Cardiff explosion

PIERCE — A fundraising event that’s been in the works for almost three months is scheduled for Saturday evening at the Pierce Community Center.

The Cardiff Benefit Dinner and Auction will raise money for the victims and the families affect by an explosion and fire that killed two people and injured two others Sept. 11 in the unincorporated Clearwater County town of Cardiff.

People who attend the benefit are invited to start showing up around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and a live auction will start at 5:30. There will also be silent auctions for desserts and gift baskets, as well as a 50/50 drawing.

Dinner will also be served, for a suggested donation of $12.

Many items have been donated for the live auction, said Eden Bowie, one of the organizers. And people can still donate items until about 4 p.m. Saturday.