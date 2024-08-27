Bengal Field, The Bait Shop and me

I’ve lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for most of my life, with only brief stints elsewhere.

I was born on an Air Force base in Layton, Utah — a town named after Christopher Layton, a soldier in the Mexican War.

That’s pretty much all I know about my birthplace — thanks to a quick Google search.

Later, I spent a short time in Sandpoint for a job opportunity before homesickness shipped me back south on U.S. Highway 95.

After a quarter century in Lewiston, I’ve grown familiar with the traditions, sights and quirks that make the LCV so unique — no Google needed.

Some places are more than landmarks; they’re woven into my personal history. Two places that stand out are Bengal Field and The Bait Shop Grill.

A historic field and a hole-in-the-wall favorite

Bengal Field is etched into the legacy of Lewiston High School, serving as the Bengals’ home turf for more than 100 years.

I spent ample time at the historic landmark as both an athlete and a sports reporter.

The Bengals bid farewell to Bengal Field last month, moving to the newly built P1FCU Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, The Bait Shop, a beloved breakfast joint decked out in fishing garb, served up the best hotcakes in town before closing its doors for good last month. Sitting at the corner of Fifth Street and Preston Avenue, it was the kind of place that locals cherished and outsiders stumbled upon by luck.

For me, both places hold special memories — and as fate would have it, both became the backdrop to the beginning of my seizure saga.

First seizure ever: A breakfast run gone awry

They say you never forget your first: a Little League home run, a first kiss, or, in my case, a grand mal seizure.

It was a midsummer morning in 2018, and life as an 18-year-old was steady. I had just moved out of my parents’ house, working as a part-time sports writer at the Lewiston Tribune and production assistant at KLEW. Things were routine — even mundane — until one early morning when a craving for breakfast led me to The Bait Shop.