UPDATED AT 12:16 P.M.:

It was business as usual Friday at Lewiston’s Big Lots store despite a news release on the national chain’s website that all stores are closing.

Big Lots does not believe it will complete a previously announced purchase agreement with Nexus Capital Management, according to a Big Lots news release issued Thursday.

“The company is preparing to commence going out of business sales at all remaining Big Lots store locations in the coming days to protect the value of its estate,” according to the news release.

Big Lots is still working on an alternative transaction with Nexus or another party.

“The company believes that the (going out of business) sales will not preclude it from effectuating a going concern transaction,” according to the news release.

Employees at Lewiston’s Big Lots said they had heard all Big Lots would be closing, but had not been provided details, such as when the Lewiston store would close. There was no banner outside the store as of Friday morning announcing a going-out-of-business sale.

But a banner was running across the national website of Big Lots stating “All Stores Closing. Now Save Up To 50% Off Entire Store.” Underneath it listed categories such as furniture, toys, grocery and health and wellness.

Going forward, Big Lots will provide updates as it continues to serve customers online and in its brick-and-mortar stores, according to the news release.