Bill banning ‘political flags’ from public schools heads to Little

BOISE — The Idaho Senate has passed a bill limiting what flags can be flown on public school property.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted 29-6 in favor of House Bill 41, which prohibits flags that “promote political, religious, or ideological viewpoints” from being displayed on Idaho public school property. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.

In the weeks since the bill was first introduced, several amendments have been made, including more limited definitions of school property and what qualifies as a “display.”

Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, said the bill is intended to protect student learning.

“This protects students from feeling divided or excluded by any particular viewpoint and gets back to the reason for them to be at school, which is for their education,” Nichols said.

Bill author Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, previously referenced seeing a Pride flag as a reason to bring the bill forward.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said the bill targeted LGBTQ students.

“It is beyond the scope of the Legislature to be inserting itself into the daily work of classrooms,” Wintrow said. “We know for sure that people do try to send a signal to LGBTQ kids to let them know that they are included and they’re valued and they can be safe in their classroom. I do fear that this might unintentionally target them and have the impact of further alienating them.”