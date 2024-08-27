Bill introduced to create crime for malicious lies

BOISE — House Speaker Mike Moyle on Friday introduced a bill to make it a felony crime to knowingly communicate a false statement about another person.

“I’m a firm believer in our First Amendment right, but I also believe that our founding fathers did not include in the First Amendment as being able to lie about somebody,” Moyle said.

He provided the example about how it would be illegal to yell “fire” in a crowded room if there wasn’t a fire.

The penalty under the bill would be up to $100,000 fine, up to five years in prison, or both prison and a fine. The bill would also allow the attorney general or county prosecuting attorney pursue charges if the statement is made about a state elected official or state employee in regard to their official conduct.

Someone convicted of “criminal libel” under the bill would also be responsible to provide restitution to the victim for specific costs incurred or loss as result of the false statement.

The House State Affairs Committee unanimously introduced the bill, although Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said he would like a legal analysis around the potential First Amendment issues with it.

“My concern is that if you make every liar a felon, then we’re going to be in a lot of trouble, not enough room in our jails,” Skaug said.