Bill making abortion a murder won’t see a future

BOISE — The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday heard a bill that would eliminate exceptions for rape and incest in Idaho’s abortion ban, and allow homicide and battery charges for the death or damage of a fetus or embryo.

The committee voted to introduce the bill, which normally would allow it to return for a full hearing, but committee chairperson Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said the bill will not move forward.

Sen. Brandon Shippy, R-New Plymouth, presented the bill, called the “Idaho Prenatal Equal Protection Act,” which would amend several sections of Idaho criminal code, and add the legal personhood “at the moment of fertilization.”

The bill adds a new section to Idaho’s laws around homicide, adding that enforcement would be the same for the death of a fetus as it would for a “human being who had been born alive.” It would not apply to “unintentional” deaths of fetuses from a “spontaneous miscarriage” or in attempting to save the life of the mother “when accompanied by reasonable steps, if available, to save the life of her preborn child.”

It amends Idaho’s aggravated battery and homicide laws, removing current exceptions for the minimal abortions authorized by law, and for incidents during medical treatment to women who are pregnant. It also removes the definition of “embryo” or “fetus” to mean “any human in utero,” which means the bill would likely apply to embryos stored in petri dishes, such as those used for in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures.

Lawmakers in Idaho reached an impasse during the 2024 session on drafting legislation to protect IVF treatment in the state, the Idaho Capitol Sun reported; GOP lawmakers signed a letter saying IVF was not in jeopardy, while Democrats called for a bill but said they could not get a hearing despite efforts in coordination with some GOP legislators.

“After diligent inquiry, we have concluded there is no statutory obstacle to the continued offering of this important option to Idaho families,” the letter said. “In addition, we have reviewed pertinent case law from Idaho and federal courts to reach the conclusion there are no relevant court precedents which could foreseeably pose a challenge to the continued provision of IVF treatments in Idaho.”

Idaho’s felony abortion ban includes narrow exceptions for cases of rape and incest during the first trimester and with a police report. Questions about the effect the bill would have on the state’s few exemptions arose at Wednesday’s hearing.

Senate Assistant Minority Leader James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, asked about the bill’s consequences for miscarriage and victims of rape.

“This bill would authorize the government through its police investigatory powers to investigate whether a woman’s alleged miscarriage was actually an abortion?” Ruchti asked.

Shippy answered, “I suppose that is possible.”