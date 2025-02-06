Bill to add penalties to riot convictions when injury occurs

BOISE — A bill that would add punishments for riots to existing Idaho code has been introduced to the Idaho Legislature.

On Monday, the House Judiciary and Rules Committee voted to introduce a bill that would outline specific penalties for felony riot charges when a person is injured.

Current Idaho code classes a riot as a felony offense if it occurs in/around the state penitentiary, involves the taking of hostages or results in damage to property exceeding $500; each of these situations comes with specific penalties.

The new legislation would make a riot that results in an injury to a person a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, sponsored the bill, which he said was requested by a detective of the Nampa Police Department.

“We don’t have a penalty for physical injury to any person,” Crane said in Monday’s hearing. “Really, I’m going to call it a ‘clean-up’ piece of legislation here.”

Crane said the bill’s inspiration comes from a case where the detective could not apply additional charges.