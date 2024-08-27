Bill to expand supplemental breast cancer screenings advances

BOISE — A bill that would require private Idaho health insurers to cover supplemental breast cancer screenings for high-risk patients has advanced to the House floor.

On Monday, House Health and Welfare Committee members voted 13-2 to pass House Bill 134. Co-presented by Reps. Brooke Green, D-Boise, and Dori Healey, R-Boise, the legislation would require private Idaho health insurers to provide coverage for supplemental breast cancer screenings for patients who do not benefit from standard mammograms. Examples include patients who are genetically predisposed to cancer, patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations, or those with dense breast tissue. BRCA1 and BRCA2 are “genes that produce proteins that help repair damaged DNA,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

The sponsors opted to exclude Medicaid coverage because of recent scrutiny by the Legislature over Medicaid costs, Healey told the Idaho Press.

Healey, an advanced practice registered nurse, spoke to the bipartisan collaboration between herself and Green, arguing the current obstacles to screening are a “much higher issue than politics.”

“Despite this clear medical necessity, many private insurance companies do not cover this, forcing women to either pay thousands of dollars out-of-pocket, or go without these screenings altogether,” Healey said. “We found this as an unacceptable gap in health care, and it’s one we knew we had to address.”

Green herself has been absent for much of the current session, due to her own ongoing battle with cancer. She argued that preventative care saves lives and finances in the long run.

“This bill’s targeted application ensures imaging only is used for patients who are clinically required, maintaining our evidence-based and cost-effective principle of preventative care,” Green said. “Failing to cover these services creates gaps in the preventative care process, undermining the initial benefits of that initial screening.”

As of 2024, Idaho ranks 50th in the nation for breast cancer screening, with more than 9,600 Idahoans living with an active diagnosis, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, making the disease the most common cancer diagnosis for women in the country, as found by the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Not a seat was left empty in the committee room as members of the public came to testify in overwhelming support, with all registered testifiers speaking in favor of passing the bill. Emotions were high as many shared their own personal stories and struggles with breast cancer, the loss of family and friends, and the high cost of treatment.

Dr. Barbara White, a diagnostic breast radiologist based in Meridian, spoke to the life-saving effects of preventative care, and the unfortunately high costs that have led many of her own patients to turn down treatment.

“Every day I hear from women that they are forced to turn down adjunct screening because of the out-of-pocket costs,” White said. “Let me be clear, if we detect one case of early breast cancer through adjunct screening, the financial cost of that screening is more than justified through the savings from chemotherapy alone. We need to understand that the cost of not providing adjunct screening is far higher than the cost of screening itself.”