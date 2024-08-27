Bill Townsend Wins Final Race

Bill Townsend of Lewiston won the main event of the final jalopy racing program at the Lewis-Clark Sports Arena in north Lewiston yesterday but Larry Wood of Moscow was the season-long champion, edging Brian Stevens of Lewiston by one point for the honor.

Wood’s season-long championship was based on points he had compiled in the various jalopy races at the track.

John Johns of Pullman finished second to Townsend in the main event and was followed in order by Tom Seal of Lewiston, Gary Larrabee of Lewiston, Dwaine Brelsford of Pullman and Stevens.

The heat results: