Bill would require schools to display commandments

BOISE — A bill to require the prominent display of the Ten Commandments in all Idaho public schools was introduced Friday with no discussion.

House Bill 238, sponsored by Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls, and Rep. Faye Thompson, R-McCall, was introduced in the House Education Committee among a slate of other bills that all had no discussion or presentation from their sponsors.

Under the bill, schools and universities would be required to conspicuously display a poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments that is at least 16 inches wide by 20 inches tall with typeface that is legible.

The bill’s size requirements go beyond Louisiana’s law passed in 2024 mandating the commandments’ display, which called for the poster or framed document be at least 11 inches by 14 inches. Louisiana’s law was blocked from being enforced by a federal judge in November 2024, with the judge calling it “unconstitutional on its face,” the Associated Press reported. That case is still under litigation.

Idaho’s bill, like Louisiana’s, does not require schools to put money toward the posters, and instead requires that institutions accept any offer of privately donated posters or framed copies that meet the size and display requirements.

If institutions receive additional posters or framed documents, they would also be required to display those in conspicuous places.