Bill would put terms on keeping standard Medicaid

BOISE — A House committee introduced a bill Tuesday to repeal Medicaid expansion if a long list of conditions — which include capping enrollment far below its current level — aren’t met. The bill will return for a full hearing.

Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, presented the bill, which he said was meant to provide “safeguards to the Medicaid program, ensuring its sustainability.”

“This safeguard approach will strengthen Idaho’s Medicaid program while maintaining flexibility,” Redman said.

The bill targets Medicaid expansion, which voters approved in 2018 to expand eligibility in the program to adults who earned too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid but could not afford private insurance through the state health exchange.

Redman introduced a nearly identical bill last year, which died in committee after overwhelmingly negative testimony, with many of the testifiers saying the conditions were impossible to meet.

The conditions include capping enrollment at 50,000 — currently there are around 90,000 people enrolled under Medicaid expansion, according to the Department of Health and Welfare — adding work and volunteer requirements, adding a 36-month lifetime limit of benefits, and presumptive Medicaid coverage in hospitals for pregnant women and children. There is a deadline to implement all these conditions by July 1, 2026, after which all people enrolled in the program would lose their coverage by Oct. 1, 2026.

To change how the state’s Medicaid program is administered, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare must seek a waiver from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Many of the conditions are waivers that the department has previously sought and either failed to obtain or were rejected.

Redman said Tuesday he felt confident the department would receive the waivers under the current presidential administration.

Juliet Charron, who heads the Idaho Medicaid division, told the Idaho Press last year that other states had attempted to implement enrollment caps on their programs and were denied under the previous Trump administration.

Idaho’s health department in 2019 applied for a waiver to add work requirements to the program, but the federal agency never acted on the waiver.

There is also a 2020 U.S. Court of Appeals decision, Gresham v. Azar, that determined Medicaid eligibility could not be tied to work requirements.

The House Health and Welfare Committee unanimously voted to introduce the bill, but several members had questions that they wanted addressed at a future hearing.