Local NewsAugust 31, 2023

Blast from the Past / 1929: A girl and lap cat in Lewiston

Beulah Louisa (Frieze) McCulley poses with a cat in 1929 or 1930 at her family's home along Delsol Lane in Lewiston. This photo was submitted by her son, Kerry McCulley, of Grangeville, who writes Beulah would have celebrated her 100th birthday this month. She was born in 1923 at White's Hospital in Lewiston to Alfred and Nellie Frieze, and the family moved to Grangeville when she was 8. She died in 1985. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
