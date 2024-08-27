Sections
Local NewsOctober 3, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1941: Supervising the boys’ work
Submitted by Steven Branting, of Lewiston
With the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the Spiral Highway and the Clearwater and Snake rivers as a backdrop, three advisers from Lewiston High School supervised the work by about 70 senior boys from LHS as they worked to create with whitewashed rocks the huge letter L on the Lewiston Hill in this photo taken in 1941. A news story published in the April 8, 1941, Lewiston Tribune reported the men accompanying the boys were Roy Smith, track coach, Emmet Spiker, boys’ club adviser, and Duncan Branom, head football coach. The letter replaced a numeral which was whitewashed each year by senior class members. “Traffic accidents caused and threatened by rocks breaking loose from the numeral and rolling onto the highway below prompted the students to move their emblem to a position away from the highway.” Though the photographer is unknown, this photo is part of the Art Andrews Collection and was submitted by Steven Branting, of Lewiston, from the Lewiston School District Archives. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

