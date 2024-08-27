Sections
Local NewsSeptember 1, 2023

Blast from the Past / 1950s: Boarding a flight in Pullman

Passengers walk on the tarmac at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Aiport in this photo taken by Alec Bull in the mid-1950s. Andy Bull, of Creswell, Ore., writes the photo was taken when Alec, his father, put him on the DC-3 pictured for his first commercial flight to Lewiston, as a birthday gift. Bull recalls the flight took about 15 minutes and he was "met in Lewiston by relatives who took me to the bus station to catch a ride back to Moscow (my first commercial bus ride). ... It was a thrilling experience for me." Bull also noted the two bi-planes in the photo taking off together, which would not be allowed today. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Passengers walk on the tarmac at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Aiport in this photo taken by Alec Bull in the mid-1950s. Andy Bull, of Creswell, Ore., submitted this photo and writes it was taken when Alec, his father, put him on the DC-3 pictured for his first commercial flight to Lewiston, as a birthday gift. Bull recalls the flight took about 15 minutes and he was "met in Lewiston by relatives who took me to the bus station to catch a ride back to Moscow (my first commercial bus ride). ... It was a thrilling experience for me." Bull also noted the two bi-planes in the photo taking off together, which would not be allowed today.

