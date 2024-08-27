Blast from the Past / 1960: Tight quarters at Lewiston High

Basketball players and musicians compete for space while practicing on the stage at Lewiston High School in this Arthur Andrews photo published in the Nov. 20, 1960, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a lengthy story by reporter Ruth Smith about a Nov. 22 Lewiston school bond election. The $800,000 bond would cover, among other things, construction of a new elementary school in the Lewiston Orchards, necessitated by "the unexpected size of the shift in the population from the downtown area to Lewiston Orchards ... ." About $175,000 of the bond was designated for physical education facilities for the high school on the site of the Old Webster School. "At present, the school uses a combination stage and gym which means a conflic among sports, dramatics, audio visual programs and speech." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Arthur Andrews/Lewiston Tribune