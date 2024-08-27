Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsSeptember 2, 2023

Blast from the Past / 1962: Dressin’ up for Lewiston Roundup

In observance of the annual Lewiston Roundup, Lewiston police officers donned straw cowboy hats as part of their regular uniforms for their patrol shifts instead of their usual billed caps in this photo pubished in the Sept. 5, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. The officers were, from left, Robert Aldrich, Richard Schleifer and E.E. Davis. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
In observance of the annual Lewiston Roundup, Lewiston police officers donned straw cowboy hats as part of their regular uniforms for their patrol shifts instead of their usual billed caps in this photo pubished in the Sept. 5, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. The officers were, from left, Robert Aldrich, Richard Schleifer and E.E. Davis. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In observance of the annual Lewiston Roundup, Lewiston police officers donned straw cowboy hats as part of their regular uniforms for their patrol shifts instead of their usual billed caps in this photo pubished in the Sept. 5, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. The officers were, from left, Robert Aldrich, Richard Schleifer and E.E. Davis. This year’s Lewiston Roundup is Wednesday through next Saturday. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Story Tags
Police
Related
Local NewsMar. 9
Woman dies after being struck by rock while hiking in Nez Pe...
Local NewsMar. 9
Police: Lewiston woman caused two crashes before fleeing
Local NewsMar. 9
Minute by minute: More details emerge in Moscow murder case
Local NewsMar. 9
UP FRONT: A full-circle trip to Puffer Butte
Related
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsMar. 9
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Regional News Roundup: Farmington councilor faces allegations of hostility
Local NewsMar. 9
Regional News Roundup: Farmington councilor faces allegations of hostility
Hundreds voice support for science in Pullman demonstration
Local NewsMar. 9
Hundreds voice support for science in Pullman demonstration
Clarkston woman turning 100, and she’s ready for Round 2
Local NewsMar. 8
Clarkston woman turning 100, and she’s ready for Round 2
Washington State University increases housing and dining fees
Local NewsMar. 8
Washington State University increases housing and dining fees
Disability advocates voice fears on Medicaid
Local NewsMar. 8
Disability advocates voice fears on Medicaid
A separate DOGE team for Idaho?
Local NewsMar. 8
A separate DOGE team for Idaho?
Nationwide study finds butterflies to be in trouble
Local NewsMar. 7
Nationwide study finds butterflies to be in trouble
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy