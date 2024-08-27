Blast from the Past / 1962: Dressin’ up for Lewiston Roundup

In observance of the annual Lewiston Roundup, Lewiston police officers donned straw cowboy hats as part of their regular uniforms for their patrol shifts instead of their usual billed caps in this photo pubished in the Sept. 5, 1962, Lewiston Tribune. The officers were, from left, Robert Aldrich, Richard Schleifer and E.E. Davis. This year’s Lewiston Roundup is Wednesday through next Saturday. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.