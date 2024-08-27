Blast from the Past / 1963: Becoming a Gray Lady

Fred S. Hughes places a cap on the head of Mrs. James Beima in this photo published in the April 1, 1963, Lewiston Tribune. According to an accompanying story, Beima was among 11 Clarkston women who have trained at three nursing homes and were designated as Gray Ladies of the Asotin County Chapter of the American Red Cross during a ceremony the night before at Parkway Elementary School in Clarkston. Hughes is chairperson of the county Red Cross chapter and Beima served as chairperson of the program. The caps designated the 11 women as volunteers in the organization. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.