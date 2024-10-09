Blast from the Past / 1966: Wintertime in Bovill

This photo of the Eggers family amid piles of snow was taken in Bovill during the winter of 1966 as they prepared to head off on a trip to Montana. Pictured are Gary and Karen Eggers with their three sons: Doug is at left and Denny is at right, and Darrah is in the arms of his mom. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.