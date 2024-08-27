Sections
Local NewsOctober 2, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
Five "dastardly" members of the Black Scours Gang pose for this photo taken in the late 1970s in Pomeroy. The five men are, from left, Steve Ledgerwood, Larry Scoggin, Ken Brenner, Bob Morse and Gary Cole. The men posed as bad guys and "robbed" a bank downtown during the Garfield County Fair parade. The "loot" the five liberated from the bank was bags of candy, which they then handed out to the children attending the parade, according to Bob Morse, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Morse said all the men were riding their own steeds and he reports Ledgerwood, Scoggin and Cole all still live in Pomeroy. Brenner died in 1998. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
