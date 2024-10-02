Blast from the Past / 1977: Still tinkering in the shop

E.J. Mraz enjoys tinkering with the lathes and tools at his old North Lewiston shop in this Roy Woods photo published in the July 3, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. Mraz owned and operated the machine shop for many years, according to a story in the Elders series by reporter Thomas W. Campbell, and in retirement still enjoyed spending time there, though it’s now owned by others. He grew up in Colton, reading books about the way engines run, and then worked for Jameson Machine Supply Inc., a machine shop in Lewiston, before going into business for himself. “Mraz considered the toughest machine job he ever did in his life to be building 500 valves for the U.S. Navy during World War II. The order came to Jameson’s from the government ... .” Mraz opined that 1940 was the end of the Golden Era of automotive production, and that after the war, quality began to decline. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.