Blast from the Past / 1990: Catholic Daughters ready for convention

Officers of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Cataldo pose in Lewiston for this photo published in the April 18, 1990, Lewiston Tribune's Close to Home Section. They are, from left, Grace Church, first vice regent, Cara Snyder, regent, Jacque Figone, second vice regent, and Margaret Skelton, ritual coordinator. Tribune food writer Charlotte Larson profiled the group in an accompanying column as the women prepared for their biannual convention to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lewiston. Several of the women shared recipes for dishes that were to be featured during the convention's April 21 luncheon at the church, including orange delight gelatin, sour cream cheesecake, cranberry fluff and cauliflower salad.