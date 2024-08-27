Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden Times
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Blast from the pastOctober 5, 2024
Blast from the Past / 1990: Catholic Daughters ready for convention
Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Officers of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Cataldo pose in Lewiston for this photo published in the April 18, 1990, Lewiston Tribune’s Close to Home Section. They are, from left, Grace Church, first vice regent, Cara Snyder, regent, Jacque Figone, second vice regent, and Margaret Skelton, ritual coordinator. Tribune food writer Charlotte Larson profiled the group in an accompanying column as the women prepared for their biannual convention to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lewiston. Several of the women shared recipes for dishes that were to be featured during the convention’s April 21 luncheon at the church, including orange delight gelatin, sour cream cheesecake, cranberry fluff and cauliflower salad. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Advertisement
Related
Blast from the pastOct. 2
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
Blast from the pastSep. 28
Blast from the Past / 1977: Still tinkering in the shop
Blast from the pastSep. 27
Blast from the Past / 1966: Lewiston’s Girls State delegates
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy