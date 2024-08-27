Sections
Blast from the PastOctober 12, 2024

Blast from the Past / 1993: Employees produce cookbook

Employees of Lewiston's Kmart store hold the cookbook they produced in front of the store in this photo published in the Close to Home section of the Dec. 22, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. From left are Geri Pea, Reta Hawks, Carole Lemier and Duthiel Stellyes. According to the accompanying column by Charlotte Larson, the four women were among a group of employees who had begun sharing recipes among themselves and ended up compiling a cookbook containing more than 200 of their favorites. Proceeds from the cookbook were to be donated to a favorite charity. Pea and Hawks were co-chairpersons of the project and were in charge of collecting the recipes. Among those recipes shared with readers in this column were ranch style chicken, cherry delight, crescent chicken squares and potato romanoff. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
