Blast from the Past / 1999: Taking a hatchery tour

Members of the Northwest Power Planning Council pause for a photo during a tour of the Nez Perce Tribal Fish Hatchery at Cherrylane in this 1999 photo. Those pictured include, in forefront from left, Todd Maddock, council member from Idaho and its chairperson; Silas Whitman, director of the Nez Perce Tribe's Department of Fisheries Resources Management; and Stan Grace, council member from Monana. This photo was submitted by Maddock, of Spokane. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Submitted by Todd Maddock, of Spokane