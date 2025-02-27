Blood banks looking for donors

Blood banks in the Northwest reported a drop in blood donations early this year due to cold weather and poor driving conditions. That kept some Northwest blood donors from making or keeping appointments, the Washington State Department of Health reported late last month.

Kristin Conner, communications manager at Vitalant Blood Donation, said the biggest drops in blood donation usually come in the winter and summer months.

“The holiday season and January, February, you know, those months that are full of cold season and flu season and terrible weather,” she said. “ The other time (there’s a drop in donations) is summer time, because during the year we have a lot of high school blood drives.”

Those shortages have since leveled off, she said, but they never go away.

“Donations are always needed every single day,” Conner said.

As of Wednesday, the nonprofit Bloodworks Northwest still had a “code red” on its website, indicating an urgent need for donations.