Board of Ed to review DEI requirements

It is unclear how a proposed state policy regarding diversity, equity and inclusion may affect University of Idaho offices and student programs.

The Idaho State Board of Education today is reviewing a number of proposed directives that the state claims “aim to better support all students regardless of their identifying characteristics.”

Among them, institutions must ensure that “no central offices, policies, procedures, or initiatives are dedicated to DEI activities.”

It is unclear how this may affect the University of Idaho, as the school has an Office of Equity and Diversity. This office oversees a number of organizations that promote diversity including an Office of Multicultural Affairs, an LGBTQA Office, a Women’s Center, the Black/African American Cultural Center and the College Assistance Migrant Program.

UI spokesperson Jodi Walker would not comment on the future of these programs until after today’s meeting, according to a report from the Spokesman-Review.

Under the new directives, institutions must also ensure that student success centers are dedicated to all students, that no employee or student is required to declare gender identity or preferred pronouns, and that institutions “shall establish and maintain equality of opportunity for all students regardless of personal identity characteristics.”

Another resolution the SBOE is reviewing relates to academic freedom on campuses. It states that schools should “maintain institutional neutrality, protect speakers’ rights to free expression, protect the safety of those participating in constitutionally protected speech, introduce campus communities to diverse viewpoints, and establish programs designed to educate students and faculty about the institutions’ role as the marketplace of ideas.”

The SBOE is not scheduled to vote on this matter today.