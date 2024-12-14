Bohn sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for attempted murder

Jody A. Bohn was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for attempted murder after hitting a woman in the head with a hammer multiple times.

Bohn, 60, of Lewiston, was sentenced Wednesday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Bohn pleaded guilty in October after he was charged for trying to kill Susan O. Jackson in August at Pioneer Park. The sentence of 5-10 years in prison was part of the rule 11 plea agreement. In a rule 11 plea agreement the judge has to follow the agreement or the defendant can revoke their guilty plea and the case can go to trial.