Local NewsDecember 14, 2024

Bohn sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for attempted murder

Lewiston man pleaded guilty to attacking woman with a hammer

lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Jody A. Bohn was sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for attempted murder after hitting a woman in the head with a hammer multiple times.

Bohn, 60, of Lewiston, was sentenced Wednesday by 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Bohn pleaded guilty in October after he was charged for trying to kill Susan O. Jackson in August at Pioneer Park. The sentence of 5-10 years in prison was part of the rule 11 plea agreement. In a rule 11 plea agreement the judge has to follow the agreement or the defendant can revoke their guilty plea and the case can go to trial.

At the sentencing Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jazz Patzer said Jackson wasn’t able to be present to make a statement but was part of negotiations. Patzer said Jackson was satisfied with the agreement and “ultimately wants (Bohn) to get help and make sure nothing like it happens again,” according to court documents.

Bohn was also given credit for time served, which was 116 days. Public defender Lawrence Moran noted that Bohn turned himself in late in the evening Aug. 18. The warrant was then served at 3 minutes past midnight. Monson clarified that Bohn was in jail before midnight, giving him the 116 days credit, according to court documents.

Monson also ordered court costs at $245.50 and a $5,000 fine to Jackson. A no-contact order between Bohn and Jackson was extended until 2034.

