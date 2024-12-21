Bollinger Building remains in flux as 2024 comes to an end

What happens to a decaying, historic building on Normal Hill that previously housed the Lewiston Civic Theatre is still unfolding since it was acquired by a Seattle-area developer.

The city sold the building at 805 Sixth Ave. to Myron Gemmer for $130,000, approving the deal at a March city council meeting.

The purchase agreement for the sale of the building the city called the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center specified it was being sold as is.

At the time, Gary Bergen said one possibility Gemmer was considering was a social center for seniors where they could participate in activities.

Bergen was the Realtor of Silver Creek Real Estate Group representing the city of Lewiston in the transaction.

In June, Bergen said in a text, Gemmer had visited the site several times and was weighing options, but now it’s been more than two months since Gemmer has spoken to him.