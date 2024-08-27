Sections
Boys and Girls Clubs collecting Christmas trees for disposal

Lewiston residents asked to have their trees on curb by 8 a.m. today

Taylor Forge, left, tosses a Christmas tree to Bryton Forge in Lewiston during Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley’s 2024 Christmas Tree Pickup. Volunteers will travel the streets of Lewiston this morning to collect trees in their 2025 effort.
Taylor Forge, left, tosses a Christmas tree to Bryton Forge in Lewiston during Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley's 2024 Christmas Tree Pickup. Volunteers will travel the streets of Lewiston this morning to collect trees in their 2025 effort.

Volunteers with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley will collect Christmas trees for disposal today.

Lewiston residents who want their tree taken away are asked to have it on the curb by 8 a.m. today.

Clarkston residents can drop off their trees at the Clarkston Boys & Girls Club, 1414 Highland Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon today. Volunteers will be on hand to receive trees and donations.

Asotin residents are asked to drop off their trees at the field behind the Courthouse Annex before noon today.

Proceeds from the Christmas tree pick-up benefits the clubs’ Youth Scholarships fund, which pays for children in need to attend the club and taken part in programs and athletics.

