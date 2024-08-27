Boys and Girls Clubs collecting Christmas trees for disposal

Clarkston residents can drop off their trees at the Clarkston Boys & Girls Club, 1414 Highland Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon today. Volunteers will be on hand to receive trees and donations.

Asotin residents are asked to drop off their trees at the field behind the Courthouse Annex before noon today.

Proceeds from the Christmas tree pick-up benefits the clubs’ Youth Scholarships fund, which pays for children in need to attend the club and taken part in programs and athletics.