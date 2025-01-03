Sections
Local News
January 3, 2025

Boys and Girls Clubs volunteers collecting Christmas trees for disposal today, Saturday

Lewiston residents asked to have their trees on curb by 8 a.m. Saturday

Lewiston Tribune
Taylor Forge, left, tosses a Christmas tree to Bryton Forge in Lewiston during Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley’s 2024 Christmas Tree Pickup. Volunteers will travel the streets of Lewiston on Saturday morning to collect trees in their 2025 effort.Tribune file photo

Volunteers with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley will collect Christmas trees for disposal today and Saturday.

Lewiston residents who want their tree taken away are asked to have it on the curb by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Clarkston residents can drop off their trees at the Clarkston Boys & Girls Club, 1414 Highland Ave., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers will be on hand Saturday to receive trees and donations.

Asotin residents are asked to drop off their trees at the field behind the Courthouse Annex before noon today or noon Saturday.

Proceeds from the Christmas tree pick-up benefits the clubs' Youth Scholarships fund, which pays for children in need to attend the club and taken part in programs and athletics.

