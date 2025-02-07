Breaching boon for some, bust for others

The ways in which breaching the lower Snake River would affect recreation depends on your perspective.

Those who love to water ski, tube or wake board and folks who love to dip a paddle in flat water would feel a loss without the dams. The same goes for businesses that rely on dollars from tourists like cruise ship visitors.

But people who like to fish on free-flowing rivers or kayak, raft and jet boat on moving water would see their opportunities increase. Populations of fish like salmon and steelhead may become more abundant without the dams, which could keep tourism dollars flowing.

That is what officials from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office, Army Corps of Engineers and consultants associated with a study on recreation in a post-dam era heard during a focus group meeting at the Asotin County Library on Thursday evening. The state and federal agencies are partnering in a study centered on how recreation would change without the dams.

“So to us that means understanding what recreation activities currently happen in the corridor. What are the facilities and services that go to support that current recreation and in the possible scenario where the rivers drawn down and the dams are breached, what would recreation look like in the future, and what facilities and support services would need to be invested in in order to facilitate that future recreation scenario,” said Ben Donatelle, a policy specialist for the Recreation and Conservation Office.

Following a short introduction, the few dozen people at the meeting broke into groups and shared with facilitators how they use the river and its corridor now and how recreation could be improved. Answers included a wide range of activities including walking on the levee pathways, pleasure boating, fishing, hunting, birdwatching, hiking and camping. They said recreation could be improved by more access to the river, more trails, improved water quality, and more roads along the river west of Chief Timothy Park and Wawawai.