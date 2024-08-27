Sections
Local NewsFebruary 1, 2025

Bringing imagination to life

Moscow middle schoolers surprise kindergartners by turning drawings into reality

Anthony Kuipers
Kindergartener Jaxxson Barona’s drawing of an imaginary friend sits under a Moscow Middle School student’s stuffed recreation of the friend Tuesday at West Park Elementary in Moscow.
Kindergartener Jaxxson Barona's drawing of an imaginary friend sits under a Moscow Middle School student's stuffed recreation of the friend Tuesday at West Park Elementary in Moscow.
A kindergartner from Moscow Charter School and Moscow Middle School student Leila Cluff shows off their work.
A kindergartner from Moscow Charter School and Moscow Middle School student Leila Cluff shows off their work.
West Park Elementary School kindergarteners in Jillian Ochoa’s class, including Asher Kayser, center, raise their hands to share about their imaginary friend experience Tuesday at the school in Moscow. The kindergarteners drew an imaginary friend that was recreated as a stuffed animal by Moscow Middle School students.
West Park Elementary School kindergarteners in Jillian Ochoa's class, including Asher Kayser, center, raise their hands to share about their imaginary friend experience Tuesday at the school in Moscow. The kindergarteners drew an imaginary friend that was recreated as a stuffed animal by Moscow Middle School students.
West Park Elementary School kindergarteners in Jillian Ochoa’s class stand together for a group photo after sharing about their imaginary friend experiences Tuesday at the school in Moscow. The kindergarteners drew an imaginary friend that was recreated as a stuffed animal by Moscow Middle School students.
West Park Elementary School kindergarteners in Jillian Ochoa's class stand together for a group photo after sharing about their imaginary friend experiences Tuesday at the school in Moscow. The kindergarteners drew an imaginary friend that was recreated as a stuffed animal by Moscow Middle School students.
Dash Spellman works on an imaginary friends with a kindergartner from Moscow Charter.
Dash Spellman works on an imaginary friends with a kindergartner from Moscow Charter.
Moscow Middle School students Leta Sumner, from left, Dash Spellman and Lainey Rudd helped create "imaginary friends" for Moscow kindergarten students.
Moscow Middle School students Leta Sumner, from left, Dash Spellman and Lainey Rudd helped create "imaginary friends" for Moscow kindergarten students.
Eighth-grader Logan Piper works on an imaginary friends.
Eighth-grader Logan Piper works on an imaginary friends.
IraMay Swearingen, center, a kindergartener at West Park Elementary School, shares about her experience having a drawing of an imaginary friend turned into a stuffed animal by Moscow Middle School students Tuesday in Jillian Ochoa’s classroom in Moscow.
IraMay Swearingen, center, a kindergartener at West Park Elementary School, shares about her experience having a drawing of an imaginary friend turned into a stuffed animal by Moscow Middle School students Tuesday in Jillian Ochoa's classroom in Moscow.
West Park Elementary School kindergarteners in Jillian Ochoa’s class make faces for silly photo after sharing about their imaginary friend experiences Tuesday at the school in Moscow. The kindergarteners drew an imaginary friend that was recreated as a stuffed animal by Moscow Middle School students.
West Park Elementary School kindergarteners in Jillian Ochoa's class make faces for silly photo after sharing about their imaginary friend experiences Tuesday at the school in Moscow. The kindergarteners drew an imaginary friend that was recreated as a stuffed animal by Moscow Middle School students.
Shrey Deo, front, a kindergartener at West Park Elementary School, shares about her experience having a drawing of an imaginary friend turned into a stuffed animal by Moscow Middle School students Tuesday in Jillian Ochoa’s classroom in Moscow.
Shrey Deo, front, a kindergartener at West Park Elementary School, shares about her experience having a drawing of an imaginary friend turned into a stuffed animal by Moscow Middle School students Tuesday in Jillian Ochoa's classroom in Moscow.

Moscow Middle School students used their art skills to bring the imaginations of local kindergartners to life this past semester

This art project started when kindergartners from West Park Elementary, St. Mary’s, Moscow Charter School and Palouse Prairie were tasked with drawing their own imaginary friends. These friends could take whatever shape or form the children wanted.

“I made a fluffy fat cat,” said West Park kindergarten student Miriam Seaburg.

Her classmate IraMay Swearingen made a mermaid using pencils and crayons. Fellow West Park student Shrey Deo made a butterfly with “so many colors on the wings,” Deo said.

Shanti Scutt-Norman’s art students at Moscow Middle School secretly sewed stuffed 3D versions of those drawings by using fabric, stuffing and embroidery thread. When finished, the seventh and eighth graders surprised the kindergartners by gifting them these creations.

When Deo received her 3D butterfly from her middle school partner, she was pleased with the result.

“I think it was perfect,” she said.

Seventh graders Leta Sumner, Lainey Rudd and Dash Spellman enjoyed participating in the project so much that they are excited to do it again next semester. Norman said her students will create more imaginary friends based on the drawings of Lena Whitmore and McDonald Elementary students next.

Sumner and Rudd both made rabbits for their kindergartners. When they met the kindergartners to surprise them with their stuffed friends, the elementary students were shy at first but eventually warmed up to their middle school buddies.

“He was trying to find the difference between the drawing and the stuffed animal and he told me he couldn’t and that I did a great job,” Sumner said about her kindergarten student.

Spellman said his kindergarten friend designed his own version of celebrity John Cena and was similarly impressed with the result.

“He was surprised by how it looked like the drawing,” Spellman said.

Spellman, Sumner and Rudd all said they received grateful hugs from their kindergarten partners.

Norman said this is the third year her class has taken on this project, which was inspired by a post she saw on social media.

Norman said it not only allows her students to flex their art skills, but it helps them feel like an important part of the community when they interact with the younger students.

“They’re capable of so much,” Norman said about her students.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

