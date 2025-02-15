Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 15, 2025

Broken pipe at Lewiston Center Mall doesn’t result in much of a headache

Leak caused waterto cascade from center’s overhang

Lewiston Tribune
The Lewiston Center Mall is pictured after a burst pipe caused water to leak from the ceiling on Thursday night. No other details were available Thursday evening.
The Lewiston Center Mall is pictured after a burst pipe caused water to leak from the ceiling on Thursday night. No other details were available Thursday evening.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A pipe that broke in a sprinkler system at the Lewiston Center Mall at about 8 p.m. Thursday evening is being repaired.

The leak happened in an overhang on the exterior of the mall near the east entrance to the enclosed section of the shopping center. In a video posted Thursday evening on the LCV Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, water is seen pouring from the overhang.

On Friday morning, yellow caution tape cordoned off a small section of sidewalk. Overhead, it appeared a tile had been removed from the ceiling.

The problem didn’t create any ongoing disruption for mall businesses and it won’t delay the renovation of the former JCPenney space for Hobby Lobby, said Billy Jeffrey Scharnhorst, the mall’s manager.

A sign in the mall says that Hobby Lobby is coming this spring.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“It got cold,” Scharnhorst said in a text message to the Tribune. “Water freezes. One pipe broke. We shut off the water. It’s being fixed.”

A Lewiston fire crew responded and turned off the water, said Lewiston Fire Chief Greg Rightmier.

They were summoned by an alarm triggered when the pipe failed, Rightmier said.

This type of issue is relatively common in this area, he said, noting there has been at least one annually for three years.

Pipes sometimes freeze when the temperature drops and then break when it gets warmer, even if it doesn’t get above freezing, Rightmier said.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 15
Moscow students come through for humane society
Local NewsFeb. 15
UP FRONT: The strange, welcome balm of a big winter snowstor...
Local NewsFeb. 15
Bill would require schools to display commandments
Local NewsFeb. 15
Engineers seek feedback on truck presence in Pullman
Related
Lewiston mangets community service for drug possession
Local NewsFeb. 15
Lewiston mangets community service for drug possession
Bill would end Idaho ties to WWAMI
Local NewsFeb. 15
Bill would end Idaho ties to WWAMI
Local feds clam up about workforce cuts
Local NewsFeb. 15
Local feds clam up about workforce cuts
L-C Valley gets 1.2 inches of snow over two days
Local NewsFeb. 15
L-C Valley gets 1.2 inches of snow over two days
Bill that would end UI's ties to WWAMI advances
Local NewsFeb. 15
Bill that would end UI's ties to WWAMI advances
Broken pipe at Lewiston Center Mall doesn’t result in much of a headache
Local NewsFeb. 14
Broken pipe at Lewiston Center Mall doesn’t result in much of a headache
Clearwater Paper looks to tighten its belt
Local NewsFeb. 14
Clearwater Paper looks to tighten its belt
‘Eastern Washington is at war,’ senator says
Local NewsFeb. 14
‘Eastern Washington is at war,’ senator says
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy