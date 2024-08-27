A pipe that broke in a sprinkler system at the Lewiston Center Mall at about 8 p.m. Thursday evening is being repaired.

The leak happened in an overhang on the exterior of the mall near the east entrance to the enclosed section of the shopping center. In a video posted Thursday evening on the LCV Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, water is seen pouring from the overhang.

On Friday morning, yellow caution tape cordoned off a small section of sidewalk. Overhead, it appeared a tile had been removed from the ceiling.

The problem didn’t create any ongoing disruption for mall businesses and it won’t delay the renovation of the former JCPenney space for Hobby Lobby, said Billy Jeffrey Scharnhorst, the mall’s manager.

A sign in the mall says that Hobby Lobby is coming this spring.