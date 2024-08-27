Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 14, 2025

Broken pipe at Lewiston Center Mall doesn’t result in much of a headache

Leak from sprinkler pipe caused water to pour from building’s overhang Thursday evening, but no businesses were disrupted, manager says

Lewiston Tribune
The Lewiston Center Mall is pictured Thursday evening after a burst pipe caused water to leak from the overhang of the ceiling. The leak didn't result in much damage, according to mall manager Billy Jeffrey Scharnhorst.
The Lewiston Center Mall is pictured Thursday evening after a burst pipe caused water to leak from the overhang of the ceiling. The leak didn't result in much damage, according to mall manager Billy Jeffrey Scharnhorst.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A pipe that broke in a sprinkler system at the Lewiston Center Mall at about 8 p.m. Thursday evening is being repaired.

The leak happened in an overhang on the exterior of the mall near the east entrance to the enclosed section of the shopping center. In a video posted Thursday evening on the LCV Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, water is seen pouring from the overhang.

On Friday morning, yellow caution tape cordoned off a small section of sidewalk. Overhead, it appeared a tile had been removed from the ceiling.

The problem didn’t create any ongoing disruption for mall businesses and it won’t delay the renovation of the former JCPenney space for Hobby Lobby, said Billy Jeffrey Scharnhorst, the mall’s manager.

A sign in the mall says that Hobby Lobby is coming this spring.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“It got cold,” Scharnhorst said in a text message to the Tribune. “Water freezes. One pipe broke. We shut off the water. It’s being fixed.”

A Lewiston fire crew responded and turned off the water, said Lewiston Fire Chief Greg Rightmier.

They were summoned by an alarm triggered when the pipe failed, Rightmier said.

This type of issue is relatively common in this area, he said, noting there has been at least one annually for three years.

Pipes sometimes freeze when the temperature drops and then break when it gets warmer, even if it doesn’t get above freezing, Rightmier said.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 15
Bill that would end UI's ties to WWAMI advances
Local NewsFeb. 14
Clearwater Paper looks to tighten its belt
Local NewsFeb. 14
‘Eastern Washington is at war,’ senator says
Local NewsFeb. 14
Lewiston looking to invest in infrastructure
Related
Attorney for former Clarkston administrator speaks out
Local NewsFeb. 14
Attorney for former Clarkston administrator speaks out
Idaho bill would prohibit minors’ access to drag shows
Local NewsFeb. 14
Idaho bill would prohibit minors’ access to drag shows
ANALYSIS: Sen. Mark Schoesler’s list of 'good' and 'bad' bills in Olympia
Local NewsFeb. 14
ANALYSIS: Sen. Mark Schoesler’s list of 'good' and 'bad' bills in Olympia
Snow falls across the region, and more is expected today
Local NewsFeb. 14
Snow falls across the region, and more is expected today
Clarkston School District to have delay start next year
Local NewsFeb. 14
Clarkston School District to have delay start next year
Grocery tax credit increase advances
Local NewsFeb. 14
Grocery tax credit increase advances
UI considered a top research institution in country
Local NewsFeb. 14
UI considered a top research institution in country
Attorney for former Clarkston administrator speaks out
Local NewsFeb. 14
Attorney for former Clarkston administrator speaks out
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy