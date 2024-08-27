Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge

Whitman County’s constituents will soon choose which Pullman lawyer is best qualified to be the next Superior Court judge.

The position will open up when longtime Judge Gary Libey retires this year — he’s held the seat since being appointed in 2017. Jenna Brozik and Roger Sandberg are competing for the bench in the upcoming Nov. 5 general election.

Brozik, 56, started practicing law in 2010. She’s a private attorney who focuses on civil litigation, criminal and family law.

Early this year, she was sworn in as judge pro tem for Colfax Municipal Court. She’s also an adjunct professor at the University of Idaho College of Law, a certified mediator and owner of the private law firm Prinz and Brozik PLLC since 2012.

She graduated with a bachelor’s in fine arts from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1992. Brozik received her juris doctorate from UI College of Law in 2011.

Sandberg, 44, has practiced law since 2008. He’s a private attorney, whose work includes criminal defense, family law and other civil matters.

Since 2010, he’s served as judge pro tem for Whitman County District Court. He was appointed as Superior Court commissioner last year. Sandberg also has experience as a professional mediator.

He graduated from Whitworth University in 2002 with a bachelor’s in economics. He received his juris doctorate from the University of Washington School of Law in 2006.

Sandberg said he’s running because the citizens of Whitman County deserve the most qualified candidate. He said people who appear before the court deserve nothing less than the most fit person hearing their case.

Brozik said she isn’t running against one candidate, but the entire establishment. She’s unhappy with current leadership, and has witnessed some not get the justice they deserve. She said she wants to make the judicial system better for people coming through it.