California woman who thought victim was ‘devil’ pleads insanity

A California woman who was accused of stabbing a couple last year on Pullman’s College Hill because she thought one of the victims was the “devil” pleaded insanity in court Friday.

Whitman County Superior Court Commissioner Douglas Robinson accepted the mental health defense of 29-year-old Tiffany Dennison.

She has been held at the Whitman County Jail since she was apprehended in September 2023 on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and possessing weapons capable of producing bodily harm.

Court documents show two people were hospitalized after Dennison attacked them with a chef style knife.

A female victim told Whitman County Dispatch her boyfriend had been stabbed in the back by Dennison.

When officers first arrived, they found the man with a “significant” amount of blood, while Dennison was holding the blade making slicing and poking motions toward him.

Police used a taser on Dennison to disarm her before placing her under arrest.