Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

California woman who thought victim was ‘devil’ pleads insanity

Court accepts mental healthplea following College Hillstabbing in September 2023

Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A courtroom screenshot shows Tiffany Dennison, who pleaded insanity to attempted murder of a Pullman man when stabbing him because she believed he was the devil.
A courtroom screenshot shows Tiffany Dennison, who pleaded insanity to attempted murder of a Pullman man when stabbing him because she believed he was the devil.Whitman County Superior Court
Idaho&#x2019;s congressional delegation, from left to right: Rep. Russ Fulcher, Rep. Mike Simpson, Sen. Mike Crapo and Sen. Jim Risch. Courtesy Read more at: https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/politics-government/state-politics/article295942119.html#storylink=cpy
Idaho&#x2019;s congressional delegation, from left to right: Rep. Russ Fulcher, Rep. Mike Simpson, Sen. Mike Crapo and Sen. Jim Risch. Courtesy Read more at: https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/politics-government/state-politics/article295942119.html#storylink=cpy

A California woman who was accused of stabbing a couple last year on Pullman’s College Hill because she thought one of the victims was the “devil” pleaded insanity in court Friday.

Whitman County Superior Court Commissioner Douglas Robinson accepted the mental health defense of 29-year-old Tiffany Dennison.

She has been held at the Whitman County Jail since she was apprehended in September 2023 on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and possessing weapons capable of producing bodily harm.

Court documents show two people were hospitalized after Dennison attacked them with a chef style knife.

A female victim told Whitman County Dispatch her boyfriend had been stabbed in the back by Dennison.

When officers first arrived, they found the man with a “significant” amount of blood, while Dennison was holding the blade making slicing and poking motions toward him.

Police used a taser on Dennison to disarm her before placing her under arrest.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The couple was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. The man suffered a punctured lung, and stab wounds that hospital staff informed officers narrowly missed major arteries. The woman was treated for gashes as well.

Officers were advised there was a toddler at the residence, that one of the victims is the primary caregiver. Dennison told authorities she stabbed the man because she believed he was the devil, and could not let the child be raised by him.

When Dennison tried to assault the couple further, they defended themselves by using a baby gate and kitchen pots as a shield.

The victims made statements in court Friday, who said they are still deeply affected by the incident physically, mentally and emotionally.

“The attack ended in reality, but it has never ended in my head,” the victim said. “The paranoia runs deep, and it’s not just surrounding Tiffany. I no longer trust any stranger. … I no longer trust my judgment concerning new people.”

Dennison was ordered to remain in custody until her sentencing date next month. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsNov. 23
Nez Perce County cases move to District of Idaho
Local NewsNov. 23
Port of Whitman County commissioners expect balanced budget ...
Local NewsNov. 23
Records
Local NewsNov. 23
LWV Pullman to host holiday cookie exchange and presentation...
Related
Winter Spirit ready to go live
Local NewsNov. 23
Winter Spirit ready to go live
Aht’Wy Interchange opens to traffic today
Local NewsNov. 23
Aht’Wy Interchange opens to traffic today
Richland man pleads guilty in Colfax motorcycle chase
Local NewsNov. 23
Richland man pleads guilty in Colfax motorcycle chase
There’s truly no shame in cream of mushroom soup
Local NewsNov. 23
There’s truly no shame in cream of mushroom soup
California woman who thought victim was ‘devil’ pleaded insanity
Local NewsNov. 22
California woman who thought victim was ‘devil’ pleaded insanity
Board of Ed dilemma: university diversity
Local NewsNov. 22
Board of Ed dilemma: university diversity
Supreme Court says no to case involving Eggleston
Local NewsNov. 22
Supreme Court says no to case involving Eggleston
A deep freeze, a hardy thaw
Local NewsNov. 22
A deep freeze, a hardy thaw
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy