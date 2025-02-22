Sections
Local NewsFebruary 23, 2025

Camp trailer destroyed in fire in east Lewiston

Two people taken to hospital with burns in Saturday morning explosion, fire in east Lewiston

Lewiston Tribune
A burned out trailer is pictured off of Fourth Avenue on Saturday on the east side of Lewiston. The trailer was destroyed in an explosion and fire Saturday morning.
A burned out trailer is pictured off of Fourth Avenue on Saturday on the east side of Lewiston. The trailer was destroyed in an explosion and fire Saturday morning.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A 20-foot camp trailer reportedly exploded and caught on fire in downtown Lewiston on Saturday morning, resulting in two people going to the hospital with burns, according to the Lewiston Fire Department.

The fire department was alerted about the fire at 2710 Main St. at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The camp trailer was about three blocks east of Larry's Food & Deli in east Lewiston.

When first responders arrived, they were met by two people who said they were the only ones in the trailer when it exploded. They were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with "significant burn injuries," according to a news release from the fire department. No one else was injured in the incident.

"The fire was quickly knocked down by fire crews and the scene was turned over to fire investigators and the Lewiston Police Department," according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The trailer was a total loss and the estimated damage and contents lost totaled $3,000, according to the news release.

The fire department responded with two structural engines, one ambulance, one fire inspector and two chief officers, totaling 11 personnel.

