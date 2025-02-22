Camp trailer destroyed in fire in east Lewiston

A 20-foot camp trailer reportedly exploded and caught on fire in downtown Lewiston on Saturday morning, resulting in two people going to the hospital with burns, according to the Lewiston Fire Department.

The fire department was alerted about the fire at 2710 Main St. at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The camp trailer was about three blocks east of Larry's Food & Deli in east Lewiston.

When first responders arrived, they were met by two people who said they were the only ones in the trailer when it exploded. They were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with "significant burn injuries," according to a news release from the fire department. No one else was injured in the incident.