Camping spots at Asotin County Fair are a hot commodity

ASOTIN — Securing a camping spot during the Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo is a grand prize to families who bring livestock to the event.

On the day when reservations are made, folks have been known to start lining up at midnight to get one of the coveted sites. The number of spaces available for 4-H and Future Farmers of America participants is limited, and they go fast.

At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Ivy Warwick, of Anatone, asked the board to consider reserving seven sites for rural families who have a long commute to look after animals during the three-day event. There are about 25 4-H kids in the Anatone community, which is roughly a 30-minute drive to the fairgrounds in Asotin, she said.

“I have eight children who all participate in the fair, and to have a place that they can rest and eat is pretty important,” Warwick told the Tribune. “We are willing to pay the $150 fee, of course, we don’t want them for free. But it’s pretty difficult on all of our kids to get up that early, get their chores done and then head down to the fair to take care of their large animals with nowhere to rest during the day.”

Warwick hopes to add the issue to next week’s commission agenda, and also plans to speak to the fair board at 6 p.m. Wednesday night at the Courthouse Annex. Fair board meetings are open to the public.

The change may not happen this year, but Warwick said she wants to get the conversation started in a positive manner. Helping 4-H families who live in Anatone or Cloverland have a place to stay is worthy of consideration for future fairs, she said.

In addition, Warwick said two Anatone residents have applied for open positions on the fair board, but they were told the applications would not be reviewed until May.