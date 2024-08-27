Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 17, 2024

Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog

Johnson, Thorne go at it for Latah commissioner seat

Anthony Kuipers
Tony Johnson
Tony Johnson
Mark Thorne
Mark Thorne

The Latah County Jail, a drug sniffing dog and an affordable housing authority are on the minds of two candidates running for Latah County Commissioner this November.

Republican Tony Johnson and Democrat Mark Thorne, both of whom live just outside Moscow, are running to replace Kathie LaFortune for the District 1 seat.

Johnson, 68, was the longtime owner of Johnson Excavation Service in Moscow and also served six years on Moscow City Council. He is currently the chairperson of the Latah County Planning Commission.

Johnson said he is running to bring conservative philosophies to the commission, though he said political parties play a smaller role in county government.

“The Democrat-Republican monikers kind of go away and you’re just doing what’s right for the people because you are in front of them all the time,” he said.

One of Johnson’s priorities is bringing a drug-sniffing dog to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office to help in the investigation of drug crimes. Johnson is confident he has the support to raise funding for a K9 without costing the taxpayers.

“I can get it through private donations,” he said. “I don’t have to spend tax dollars.”

Johnson also wants to strengthen the county’s reserve finances. His goal is to build up a six-month county reserve, which he believes would have put the county in a better position to address its jail problem.

The 51-year-old jail in the basement of the Latah County Courthouse no longer meets Idaho standards. The county is weighing its options, which include renovating the jail, building a new one or utilizing another county’s jail. Renovating the jail or replacing it both come with a costly price tag.

“If we would have had a six-month reserve in our county account, the issue of the jail would not be quite so dramatic,” Johnson said. “We would have had money there to fix this thing, now we’re scrambling, I think.”

Johnson said the jail should be on every commissioner meeting agenda.

The jail is also on Thorne’s mind.

Thorne is a 66-year-old associate in research at Washington State University’s Department of Crop and Soil Sciences. He is also president of the Moscow Food Co-op Board.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Thorne is wary of trying to pass a bond to finance the jail, because that would require two-thirds approval from voters and it would be paid back over a long period of time. He is also not a fan of transporting inmates to an out-of-county facility.

“I guess I’m kind of opposed to that because of the use of sheriff resources to do that,” he said.

Thorne is open to seeking a local option sales tax to generate revenue for the jail.

“It has to be fiscally responsible, from what I can see the budgets are really tight,” he said.

Another priority for Thorne is continuing the county’s effort to establish an affordable housing authority.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported in December that a public housing authority can support bigger projects by attracting donations of land and funding from private donors and the government to develop housing, according to the Latah County Commissioners. It would not be run by the county, but would instead be an independent entity with its own board.

Thorne said the authority can accommodate low-income housing opportunities, which is becoming more important in the face of rising home costs.

He is also interested in making sure the county is smart about permitting rural homes on rural farmland so they can be easily connected to utility and road services.

The primary role of a county commissioner is to keep the county departments functioning well and retaining employees, he said.

“It’s important to keep good people, talented people in those jobs,” Thorne said.

Thorne said he was asked to run for commissioner, and he sees it as an opportunity to give back to the community. He wants to be a “positive force” for all county residents.

“My focus is on working for everyone, having concern for all people in the county,” he said.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Lewiston man sentenced for battery, disturbing the peace
Local NewsOct. 17
Culdesac asking voters for approval of a bond to pay for wat...
Local NewsOct. 17
Early voting available in Nez Perce County
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho resets Creech execution
Related
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Moscow intersection closed for construction
Local NewsOct. 16
Moscow intersection closed for construction
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Local NewsOct. 16
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
United flights up in the air
Local NewsOct. 16
United flights up in the air
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy