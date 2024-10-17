Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog

The Latah County Jail, a drug sniffing dog and an affordable housing authority are on the minds of two candidates running for Latah County Commissioner this November.

Republican Tony Johnson and Democrat Mark Thorne, both of whom live just outside Moscow, are running to replace Kathie LaFortune for the District 1 seat.

Johnson, 68, was the longtime owner of Johnson Excavation Service in Moscow and also served six years on Moscow City Council. He is currently the chairperson of the Latah County Planning Commission.

Johnson said he is running to bring conservative philosophies to the commission, though he said political parties play a smaller role in county government.

“The Democrat-Republican monikers kind of go away and you’re just doing what’s right for the people because you are in front of them all the time,” he said.

One of Johnson’s priorities is bringing a drug-sniffing dog to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office to help in the investigation of drug crimes. Johnson is confident he has the support to raise funding for a K9 without costing the taxpayers.

“I can get it through private donations,” he said. “I don’t have to spend tax dollars.”

Johnson also wants to strengthen the county’s reserve finances. His goal is to build up a six-month county reserve, which he believes would have put the county in a better position to address its jail problem.

The 51-year-old jail in the basement of the Latah County Courthouse no longer meets Idaho standards. The county is weighing its options, which include renovating the jail, building a new one or utilizing another county’s jail. Renovating the jail or replacing it both come with a costly price tag.

“If we would have had a six-month reserve in our county account, the issue of the jail would not be quite so dramatic,” Johnson said. “We would have had money there to fix this thing, now we’re scrambling, I think.”

Johnson said the jail should be on every commissioner meeting agenda.

The jail is also on Thorne’s mind.

Thorne is a 66-year-old associate in research at Washington State University’s Department of Crop and Soil Sciences. He is also president of the Moscow Food Co-op Board.