Local NewsFebruary 16, 2025

Car crashes into Clarkston ice cream shop; no one injured

Police say women’s snow boots resulted in accident Saturday where she drove car into Baskin-Robbins

Lewiston Tribune
Baskin Robins in Clarkston is pictured Saturday in the aftermath of a vehicle hitting the building.
The inside of Baskin-Robbins in Clarkston is pictured Saturday in the aftermath of a vehicle hitting the building.
Baskin-Robbins in Clarkston is pictured Saturday in the aftermath of a vehicle hitting the building.
Baskin-Robbins in Clarkston is pictured Saturday in the aftermath of a vehicle hitting the building.
A person walks past Baskin-Robbins in Clarkston on Saturday in the aftermath of a vehicle hitting the building.
Baskin-Robbins in Clarkston is pictured Saturday in the aftermath of a vehicle hitting the building.
No one was injured when a vehicle plowed into the Clarkston Baskin-Robbins store along Bridge Street on Saturday afternoon.

A white Honda Pilot driven by a Lewiston woman jumped the curb and sidewalk while she was trying to park and smashed through the glass storefront at about 1:47 p.m.

Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings described it as a freak accident caused by the woman’s winter footwear.

“She had her snow boots on and was not used to driving with them and (one of her boots) got wedged under the gas pedal and she couldn’t pull it out,” he said.

The car was removed and hauled away by a wrecker. Store employees, who said they were not permitted to comment per corporate policy, were busy figuring out how to clean the twisted metal and broken glass and secure the store, which is temporarily closed.

Hastings, who did not respond to the accident himself but communicated with officers who did, said the woman was not immediately cited. He said just like in a traffic accident, the driver would have had to provide her insurance information to others involved — in this case Baskin-Robbins.

“It’s a bad situation,” he said. “Poor lady, she goes in there to get ice cream and …”

