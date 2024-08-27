Car crashes into Clarkston ice cream shop; no one injured

“She had her snow boots on and was not used to driving with them and (one of her boots) got wedged under the gas pedal and she couldn’t pull it out,” he said.

The car was removed and hauled away by a wrecker. Store employees, who said they were not permitted to comment per corporate policy, were busy figuring out how to clean the twisted metal and broken glass and secure the store, which is temporarily closed.

Hastings, who did not respond to the accident himself but communicated with officers who did, said the woman was not immediately cited. He said just like in a traffic accident, the driver would have had to provide her insurance information to others involved — in this case Baskin-Robbins.

“It’s a bad situation,” he said. “Poor lady, she goes in there to get ice cream and …”