Car wash owner to post signs to address noise complaints

The owner of a 24-hour car wash in the Clarkston Heights is posting signs to help squelch any excessive noise between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. at his business.

Jeff Port, who operates Adele’s Express Car Wash on Appleside Boulevard, responded to community complaints Tuesday, saying he did not know his business would be brought up during public comments at this week’s Asotin County Commission Meeting.

In response to concerns about excess noise, Port said he’s planning to install notifications at the site, asking customers to keep it quiet, especially late at night and in the early morning hours.

“I don’t want my business to disturb the peace,” Port told the Lewiston Tribune. “It’s in a commercial zone, and I personally haven’t heard any loud music, but if people are being disruptive there, the police should be called.”

Several residents who live nearby said the car wash is attracting late-night customers who blare music, and the general noise of the enterprise, such as loud blowers, is above acceptable decibel limits in Asotin County. Overall, the neighborhood has been adversely affected by Adele’s Express Car Wash, they said.