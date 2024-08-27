Carter left impact on Idaho

Jimmy Carter, known to some as the nation’s “best former president,” died Sunday at age 100.

Although the one-term Democratic president was a peanut farmer and Navy veteran from Georgia, his presidency touched Idaho politics — which looked a bit different from today’s political landscape in the Gem State.

During Carter’s run for presidency, he considered one of his primary opponents — then-U.S. Senator for Idaho Frank Church — to be his running mate. At the 1976 Democratic National Convention, Church was one of six people being considered by Carter’s team, the Lewiston Tribune reported at the time.

“Frank Church ran a pretty good campaign in the primary,” Jay Shelledy, former editor of the Lewiston Tribune, told the newspaper Monday. “It was a pretty wide-open primary, there were a lot of candidates floating around, but Church got some impressive wins, like Oregon and Nebraska.”

Shelledy said Church’s consideration was not a surprise, but the Idaho senator was “no shoe-in.”

Shelledy covered the DNC for the Tribune at the time, writing that Church’s supporters at the convention “mounted a full-bore convention campaign to get him the vice presidency.”

“Although Carter is not likely to be swayed by the partisan floor lobbying,” Shelledy wrote in a July 14, 1976, article.

Carter eventually picked Walter Mondale, of Minnesota, over Church. Shelledy reported at the time that Church said the elevated national attention would strengthen his position in the Senate.

“It means I can be of greater service to both Idaho and the nation,” Church told the Tribune in a July 18, 1976, article.

After winning the November election, Carter did select then-Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus as the secretary of the interior.

Andrus said at a 1976 news conference after his nomination, “Exciting things will take place in this administration,” the Associated Press reported.

“I have an opportunity to participate in an administration with a president who truly believes in stewardship of the land,” Andrus said. “The greatest legacy we can leave our children is clean air and our clean water.”

Idaho Democratic Party Chairperson Lauren Necochea highlighted Carter and Andrus’ friendship in a statement released Sunday.

“Together, they championed conservation efforts that left an enduring legacy, including protecting vast wilderness areas and public lands that Idahoans treasure,” Necochea said in the emailed statement.

“Their partnership exemplified how leadership rooted in trust and shared values can make a profound difference. Beyond his presidency, President Carter’s lifelong dedication to human rights, housing security, and global peace continues to inspire.”