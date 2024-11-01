Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition

Executive chefs from UI, Boise State University and Idaho State University will participate in the competition that features local ingredients.

Chandler Baird and Chef Adam Hegsted will be the hosts. The event will culminate in a live judging panel at 4:30 p.m. at The Eatery at Vandal Village, during which Warner and other judges will evaluate the chefs’ creations and crown the winner.

Only UI employees and students can attend in person, but everyone else is encouraged to watch the live stream at uidaho.edu/live.