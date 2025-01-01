Chance for snow in the L-C Valley today

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could see a fleeting skiff of snow today but it will melt quickly, according to a National Weather Service Forecast.

The possibility of snow is also in the forecast for the Palouse, Camas Prairie and Clearwater Valley. According to the forecast, Moscow and Pullman and the Camas Prairie may get a couple of inches while lower elevation areas like Lewiston, Clarkston and Kamiah are expected to get less than an inch.

“Any snow you get won’t last because your (forecasted high temperature) is 40,” said meteorologist Miranda Kote at Spokane. “It might stick around on the Palouse where highs are around 33.”

If it does snow — and at a forecasted chance of 45%, it’s not a sure thing — it will mark the third occurrence this month. Don’t remember shoveling yet this winter? That’s because the past two storms were unimpressive. A trace of snow was recorded at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport on Dec. 12 and 13.

A storm with higher levels of moisture will arrive in the area Friday, according to Kote. It is expected to deliver rain in most areas with the chance of mountain snow.