Change on the horizon for BDL

The magic of Disney will shape Lewiston’s Sound Downtown in Brackenbury Square this year.
The theme will help mark the 100th anniversary of Lillian and Walt Disney’s Lewiston wedding at the outdoor music series, which is part of a streamlined roster of events for Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, said Tami Meyers, former board chairperson of BDL.
The Disney Foundation is contributing $10,000 to the concerts, at a time when BDL, a not-for- profit group, is positioning itself to be under the umbrella of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce, Meyers said, speaking Wednesday at BDL’s annual meeting.
The concerts will happen on the second Friday of the month starting in May and run through September, as opposed to occurring on 10 consecutive Fridays in June, July and August, she said.
The organization is encouraging businesses to hold special events on the Fridays of the concerts and is calling the nights “Fun Fridays,” Meyers said.
“Fun Fridays” are replacing monthly First Fridays that often conflicted with other community activities, she said.
BDL will continue organizing Ladies Day Out on Mother’s Day weekend, Art Walk and Pumpkin Palooza as well as shop small events around the holidays.
Hot August Hoops will return after being on hiatus last year, with The Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley coordinating it, Meyers said.
Dining in the Dark, an annual fundraiser, and Crazy Days are being shelved. Even though Dining in the Dark tickets cost $100, the event didn’t generate much money after paying for food and other expenses, Meyers said, adding it required lots of volunteers.
In spite of the nostalgia many people have for Crazy Days, the activity hasn’t drawn many people to downtown since being reintroduced, Meyers said.
Historically retailers used the event to clear out their inventories by offering deeply discounted prices on merchandise, but that concept doesn’t work as well with a smaller number of downtown stores, which carry a more limited selection of goods, she said.
At the same time, BDL is pursuing becoming an arm of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce. BDL’s board has already approved the move and the chamber’s board is scheduled to vote on that today, Meyers said.
If the chamber’s board backs the change, BDL, which will retain a board and its status as a separate not-for-profit group, will have to revise its bylaws. Boards of BDL and the chamber would have to approve the new bylaws, Meyers said.
The chamber would hire a part-time Main Street director whose responsibilities would include coordinating BDL’s events, she said.
The chamber would retain its focus supporting the entire business community in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Meyers said.
“This partnership (would) streamline services,” she said. “(It would) reduce duplicate fees and create significant cost savings. More importantly, it ensures continuation of beloved events and traditions.”
The effort to become part of the chamber follows a tough year for BDL.
Brenda Morgan resigned from her position as BDL’s executive director in June. Board members volunteered to handle the day-to-day responsibilities of the group.
Morgan’s departure came after the Lewiston City Council voted to take over administration of about $166,000 generated from a downtown business improvement district from BDL in December 2023. Last year, the district was dissolved after its ratepayers successfully petitioned for it to be discontinued. The money from the district covered amenities for downtown. At the same time, BDL billed the district for work it does such as planning activities.
