Change on the horizon for BDL

The magic of Disney will shape Lewiston’s Sound Downtown in Brackenbury Square this year.

The theme will help mark the 100th anniversary of Lillian and Walt Disney’s Lewiston wedding at the outdoor music series, which is part of a streamlined roster of events for Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, said Tami Meyers, former board chairperson of BDL.

The Disney Foundation is contributing $10,000 to the concerts, at a time when BDL, a not-for- profit group, is positioning itself to be under the umbrella of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce, Meyers said, speaking Wednesday at BDL’s annual meeting.

The concerts will happen on the second Friday of the month starting in May and run through September, as opposed to occurring on 10 consecutive Fridays in June, July and August, she said.

The organization is encouraging businesses to hold special events on the Fridays of the concerts and is calling the nights “Fun Fridays,” Meyers said.

“Fun Fridays” are replacing monthly First Fridays that often conflicted with other community activities, she said.

BDL will continue organizing Ladies Day Out on Mother’s Day weekend, Art Walk and Pumpkin Palooza as well as shop small events around the holidays.

Hot August Hoops will return after being on hiatus last year, with The Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley coordinating it, Meyers said.

Dining in the Dark, an annual fundraiser, and Crazy Days are being shelved. Even though Dining in the Dark tickets cost $100, the event didn’t generate much money after paying for food and other expenses, Meyers said, adding it required lots of volunteers.

In spite of the nostalgia many people have for Crazy Days, the activity hasn’t drawn many people to downtown since being reintroduced, Meyers said.