Charity devoted to pets to change hands

Lori Ammons is convinced the Palouse has a larger pet loving community than average.

She’d be the one to know, after seeing what people will do to support the families of animals in need.

Ammons has spent the past decade raising funds to reduce the financial burden of pets’ medical treatments. Her charity, Cooper’s Legacy Foundation, has helped 20 furry friends in the area to date.

With a heavy heart, she announced the organization will be dissolving in early December. The foundation’s resale store in Pullman is holding a going out of business sale until closing its doors Dec. 6.

The deals include all clothing shoes and purses for $2, and houseware items and holiday decor for $1.

“It’s been an honor for us to help these families,” she said. “And the Palouse community at large.”

The charity began in 2013 when a Great Pyrenees unexpectedly came into Ammons’ life. After a friend experienced some rough times, she offered to take in their dog, Cooper, who was sick and needed surgery.

Ammons was able to raise enough money for Cooper’s treatment by holding auctions, raffles and taking donations locally. During the process, she realized other families were struggling, and chose to continue offering help.