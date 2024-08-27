Charity devoted to pets to change hands

Lori Ammons is convinced the Palouse has a larger pet loving community than average.
She’d be the one to know, after seeing what people will do to support the families of animals in need.
Ammons has spent the past decade raising funds to reduce the financial burden of pets’ medical treatments. Her charity, Cooper’s Legacy Foundation, has helped 20 furry friends in the area to date.
With a heavy heart, she announced the organization will be dissolving in early December. The foundation’s resale store in Pullman is holding a going out of business sale until closing its doors Dec. 6.
The deals include all clothing shoes and purses for $2, and houseware items and holiday decor for $1.
“It’s been an honor for us to help these families,” she said. “And the Palouse community at large.”
The charity began in 2013 when a Great Pyrenees unexpectedly came into Ammons’ life. After a friend experienced some rough times, she offered to take in their dog, Cooper, who was sick and needed surgery.
Ammons was able to raise enough money for Cooper’s treatment by holding auctions, raffles and taking donations locally. During the process, she realized other families were struggling, and chose to continue offering help.
“We’ve all had tough times in our life,” she said. “Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a pet because you can’t afford the treatment. … So it just seemed like the right time to start something like this.”
The foundation acquired the resale store in 2021 to keep raising money when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation of a year’s worth of fundraising events. Ammons discovered the Community Congregational United Church of Christ’s thrift shop was closing, and negotiated a deal to take over the store.
The charity has raised approximately $60,000 in its lifetime. Ammons is amazed by the community’s generosity, and her suspicion was confirmed that the area was full of animal lovers.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” she said. “And people who really want to help these pets.”
While Ammons wishes to continue providing the service, some unforeseen circumstances have prevented her from continuing and she said she was forced to make this hard decision for health reasons.
While the foundation is dissolving, the community has found a way to keep the thrift store running. The Community Congregational United Church of Christ has agreed to take back the resale store located near Washington State University.
Ammons said Cooper’s Legacy Foundation is grateful to be a part of many animal’s success stories.
“It’s a special cause,” Ammons said. “And I’m going to miss working on it.”
