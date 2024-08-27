Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 28, 2024

Charity devoted to pets to change hands

Cooper’s Legacy is dissolving, and passing its resale store to group

Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A sign hangs outside the main room of Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop Wednesday in Pullman.
A sign hangs outside the main room of Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop Wednesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
An array of clothing for men and women hang in the main room of Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop Wednesday in Pullman.
An array of clothing for men and women hang in the main room of Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop Wednesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Racks of shoes are reflected in a mirror hanging in the center of a jewelry display of Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop Wednesday in Pullman.
Racks of shoes are reflected in a mirror hanging in the center of a jewelry display of Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop Wednesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A sign hangs in the housewares section of Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop, sharing news of the store going out of business and subsequent price changes, Wednesday in Pullman.
A sign hangs in the housewares section of Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop, sharing news of the store going out of business and subsequent price changes, Wednesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Christmas-related items, selling for $1, each are displayed on tables Wednesday at Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop in Pullman.
Christmas-related items, selling for $1, each are displayed on tables Wednesday at Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Children’s clothing, toys, books and accessories will a closet space Wednesday at Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop in Pullman.
Children’s clothing, toys, books and accessories will a closet space Wednesday at Cooper’s Legacy Foundation Resale Shop in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A poster displays success stories of pets helped by Cooper’s Legacy Foundation in the hallway leading to the foundation’s resale shop Wednesday in Pullman.
A poster displays success stories of pets helped by Cooper’s Legacy Foundation in the hallway leading to the foundation’s resale shop Wednesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The logo of Cooper’s Legacy Foundation is featured on signs for the nonprofit’s resale shop Wednesday in Pullman.
The logo of Cooper’s Legacy Foundation is featured on signs for the nonprofit’s resale shop Wednesday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Lori Ammons is convinced the Palouse has a larger pet loving community than average.

She’d be the one to know, after seeing what people will do to support the families of animals in need.

Ammons has spent the past decade raising funds to reduce the financial burden of pets’ medical treatments. Her charity, Cooper’s Legacy Foundation, has helped 20 furry friends in the area to date.

With a heavy heart, she announced the organization will be dissolving in early December. The foundation’s resale store in Pullman is holding a going out of business sale until closing its doors Dec. 6.

The deals include all clothing shoes and purses for $2, and houseware items and holiday decor for $1.

“It’s been an honor for us to help these families,” she said. “And the Palouse community at large.”

The charity began in 2013 when a Great Pyrenees unexpectedly came into Ammons’ life. After a friend experienced some rough times, she offered to take in their dog, Cooper, who was sick and needed surgery.

Ammons was able to raise enough money for Cooper’s treatment by holding auctions, raffles and taking donations locally. During the process, she realized other families were struggling, and chose to continue offering help.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“We’ve all had tough times in our life,” she said. “Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a pet because you can’t afford the treatment. … So it just seemed like the right time to start something like this.”

The foundation acquired the resale store in 2021 to keep raising money when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation of a year’s worth of fundraising events. Ammons discovered the Community Congregational United Church of Christ’s thrift shop was closing, and negotiated a deal to take over the store.

The charity has raised approximately $60,000 in its lifetime. Ammons is amazed by the community’s generosity, and her suspicion was confirmed that the area was full of animal lovers.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” she said. “And people who really want to help these pets.”

While Ammons wishes to continue providing the service, some unforeseen circumstances have prevented her from continuing and she said she was forced to make this hard decision for health reasons.

While the foundation is dissolving, the community has found a way to keep the thrift store running. The Community Congregational United Church of Christ has agreed to take back the resale store located near Washington State University.

Ammons said Cooper’s Legacy Foundation is grateful to be a part of many animal’s success stories.

“It’s a special cause,” Ammons said. “And I’m going to miss working on it.”

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsNov. 28
Travelers can expect mainly good weather
Local NewsNov. 28
A proposal: injecting new spirit into Thanksgiving
Local NewsNov. 28
Happenings
Local NewsNov. 28
Records
Related
LCSCs career tech program shows 18.5% growth in enrollment
Local NewsNov. 28
LCSCs career tech program shows 18.5% growth in enrollment
Police remind: We take assaults seriously
Local NewsNov. 28
Police remind: We take assaults seriously
Pullman project set to finish early next year
Local NewsNov. 28
Pullman project set to finish early next year
Moscow to vote on $7.2M bid for new city shop
Local NewsNov. 27
Moscow to vote on $7.2M bid for new city shop
Storage unit company files suit against Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 27
Storage unit company files suit against Lewiston
Post Falls man held on $100,000 for alleged sexual assault
Local NewsNov. 27
Post Falls man held on $100,000 for alleged sexual assault
YWCA invites the public to donate for Giving Tuesday
Local NewsNov. 27
YWCA invites the public to donate for Giving Tuesday
TriState fundraising for expansions and updates to its surgical center
Local NewsNov. 27
TriState fundraising for expansions and updates to its surgical center
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy