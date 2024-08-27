Choral Society celebrates a quarter century as a stand-alone nonprofit

PULLMAN — While the Palouse Choral Society will be celebrating 25 years, some of its longest standing members remember that the group has been around for much longer.

The choir has taken on several names throughout its history. What started as an informal singing group in the late 1970s has transformed into a well-known chorus with more than 100 members.

President Anneliese Zook said the society is honoring when it became a stand-alone nonprofit arts organization, as well as acknowledging its growth over the years.

“Considering that we’ve stayed around while other nonprofits have sort of dwindled over time,” Zook said. “I think it’s pretty impressive we’re still alive and thriving.”

The society will hold a series of concerts to commemorate the anniversary, with the first happening this weekend. “Listen to the Silence” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $8 for students.

Other future concerts include “My Spirit Rejoices” in December, “Good News” in February and “25 Here to Thrive” in April. Those who plan on attending all events can purchase season tickets for $60. More information can be found by visiting the society’s website at palousechoralsociety.com.

Zook said the choir began as the Friends of Music in the late 1970s, which gathered in the home of former conductor Glen Lohckery. The group joined the Washington Idaho Symphony and often performed alongside the orchestra.

The choir’s name changed to the Washington Idaho Symphony Chorale in the late 1980s, she said, and again to the Idaho Washington Concert Choral when it became an established independent organization in 2001.

Zook said it wasn’t until 2011 when the group became the Palouse Choral Society.

The audition-only choir sings a variety of classical and contemporary music from across cultures.

In a typical season, Zook said the society holds concerts in the fall, winter and spring, along with a small chamber choir and children’s choir concert in February or March. Some members will also go Christmas caroling around neighborhoods in the area.

The group will also travel and perform across the nation and the world, she said. This summer the choir went to Austria for a two-week-long festival. Next year, members will perform at the Carnegie Hall in New York.