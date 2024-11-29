Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston

Photos with Santa will be offered Saturday at the Masonic Lodge in Lewiston by the nonprofit group Christmas Angels.
The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston.
Photos are available for a $5 minimum donation or the donation of two nonperishable food items.
Christmas Angels, which started in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley more than 20 years ago, “adopts” families during the holidays and provide them with gifts, food and other needs. This year the group has 35 families it will benefit.
During the photos with Santa event Saturday, Christmas Angels will be wrapping gifts for the families. Gifts and other items will be delivered to families Dec. 7.
Cash donations to Christmas Angels can be made at P.O. Box 2081, Lewiston, ID 83501.