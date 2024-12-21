Rain likely this Christmas

Storms will deliver the needed precipitation but most of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington are expected to have a wet rather than white Christmas.
The first of back-to-back-to-back storm systems will begin arriving this afternoon. Another will follow Tuesday and the last one is forecast for Christmas Day, according to meteorologist Steve Bodnar at the Spokane office of the National Weather Service.
“It’s going to be several rounds of precipitation,” he said. “Unfortunately, they are going to be fairly mild weather systems. So we are looking at rain for the most part in the Lewiston area and most areas surrounding Lewiston.’
Higher areas on the Palouse and Camas Prairie could see light snow as the individual systems exit to the east. But Bodnar said any snow will be short-lived. The snow level will be about 3,000 feet. For reference, Moscow sits at 2,579 feet above sea level and Grangeville is at about 3,400 feet. Lewiston is only 745 feet above sea level at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers.
The upside to the rain is that Christmas travelers should have roads that are mostly free of ice and snow. The exception to that will be the passes in the Cascade and Bitterroot mountain ranges.
“It will kind of be one and off, switching between snow and rain through Monday and as we start to get into next week, there could be more moderate impacts as far as snow on the passes,” Bodnar said. “The systems will be trended a little cooler so that would be primarily all snow for the passes.”
Skiers and snowboarders should have plenty to like. Storms last month laid down a good base for most of the larger resorts. Although the first part of December was dry, snow has returned.
Brundage Mountain received five inches on Wednesday and all of its runs and lifts are open.
The Clearwater Mountains are holding a snow/water equivalent that measures 99% of average and the Salmon River basin to the south sits at 108% of average. The Blue Mountains that stretch from Northeastern Oregon into southeastern Washington have a snowpack that measures 138% of average.
Bodnar said the longer term crystal ball is a bit foggier. Meteorologists still believe a La Nina weather pattern is establishing itself in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and the January through March forecast may see below normal temperatures and above average precipitation. But Bodnar cautioned “there is still a lot of uncertainty.”
